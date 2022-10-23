Brissett completed 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 18 yards and committed two fumbles, losing one.

As has been the case more than once this season, Brissett put together a solid stat line in defeat. Moreover, although the veteran quarterback has come up short on making key plays in some of Cleveland's close losses, it was difficult to place blame at his feet Sunday. Brissett saw a would-be 34-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper nullified by an offensive pass interference call on the receiver with 2:24 remaining, and he managed to complete a last-ditch pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with seven second remaining that the receiver fumbled. Brissett has now thrown for over 250 yards in back-to-back contests for the first time this season, and he'll tangle with another divisional opponent when the Bengals pay a visit for a Week 8 Monday night clash.