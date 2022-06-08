Brissett's chances of starting multiple games in 2022 appear to be increasing due to expanding legal issues surrounding Deshaun Watson.

The news cycle has once again been busy on the Watson front in the early part of this week, with Sarah Barshop and Jake Trotter reporting that two new civil lawsuits against the star quarterback have been filed. Brissett was presumably attractive to the Browns as a backup option due to his previous experience having to take on a starting role on short notice while with the Colts, and that could very well come into play considering a league investigation, which will now presumably have to expand given the latest legal developments, is still ongoing.