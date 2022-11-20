Brissett completed 28 of 41 passes for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Bills on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 29 yards and lost a fumble.

Brissett was clicking with Amari Cooper throughout the afternoon against a tough Bills secondary, hitting the veteran wideout on a team-high eight occasions for 113 yards and touchdown passes of 25 and seven yards. With the Browns falling progressively behind and unable to get anything going on the ground with Nick Chubb, Brissett finished with his second-most pass attempts and highest passing yardage total of the season, as well as his first multi-touchdown effort since Week 3. Brissett has one more game remaining in the starting role -- a Week 12 home matchup against the Buccaneers -- before Deshaun Watson (suspension) takes over in Week 13.