Brissett quarterbacked the first-team offense during 11-on-11 drills Monday, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.
Brissett has mostly been working with the second unit during practice sessions, but the Browns need to prepare him for Week 1 of the regular season, knowing they'll be without Deshaun Watson for at least six weeks. Watson was on the field with the second unit. Brissett, who did not play in the preseason opener against the Jaguars, figures to make his debut this coming Sunday against the Eagles.
