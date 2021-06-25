Clowney, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, appeared to be at full speed during the Browns' recent minicamp, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.

Clowney missed the remainder of the Titans' 2020 campaign after suffering a torn meniscus in Week 10. The Browns then invested $10 million this offseason in the hope that the 28-year-old -- who didn't record a sack in eight games last year -- would be healthy enough to bounce back, creating a dynamic duo with Myles Garrett. It appears that Clowney has moved past his knee issue, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft hasn't recorded more than three sacks in a season since 2018, his last campaign with the Texans.