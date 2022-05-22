The Browns agreed to re-sign Clowney to a one-year, $11 million contract Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Clowney played in 14 games for the Browns last season and recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks, though 5.5 of those came during his final three appearances. As expected, he formed a formidable duo with Myles Garrett and will return on another relatively team-friendly contract. Cleveland also traded for former Patriot pass rusher Chase Winovich this offseason, but Clowney and Garrett are expected to lead the Browns' pass rush once again in 2022.
More News
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Records multiple sacks in finale•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Gets to Big Ben twice•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Back from COVID list•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Not activated Monday•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Officially moved to COVID-19 list•