Clowney (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is optimistic that he'll be available to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clowney will likely be put through a pregame workout before the Browns offer clarity on his status one way or the other with the release of their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Clowney is cleared to return from a two-game absence, the Browns will have both of their top edge rushers available; star defensive end Myles Garrett (biceps/shoulder) has already been cleared to play after sitting out the Week 4 loss to the Falcons while recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident.