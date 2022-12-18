Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Clowney is in concussion protocol after sustaining a blow to head during Saturday's 13-3 win over the Ravens, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Clowney will now have to clear protocols before suiting up again, so his level of participation in Tuesday's practice should provide more clarity on his status heading into next Saturday versus the Saints. The 29-year-old defensive end dealt with an ankle injury early in the year that has limited him earlier this season, and he has now recorded 23 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble over 11 games. While Clowney has not lived up to his level of play from years past, his potential absence would leave Cleveland short-handed opposite star pass rusher Myles Garrett moving forward.