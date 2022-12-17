Clowney (head) is being evaluated by team physicians after sustaining a blow to the head during Saturday's game versus Baltimore, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Clowney went to the locker room with training staff just before halftime, and he's now questionable to return. Rookie third-rounder Alex Wright should see more snaps until the three-time Pro Bowler can return.
