Clowney (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clowney had to make his way to medical tent on Cleveland's sideline after he went down with a non-contact ankle injury during the third quarter against the Jets. The 29-year-old pass rusher remained on the sideline until heading to the Browns' locker room at the end of this quarter. Clowney will now have a quick four-day turnaround to get healthy again before Thursday's game against Pittsburgh.