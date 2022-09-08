Clowney (illness/elbow) practiced in full Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Clowney was unable to practice Wednesday, but his full participation Thursday should equate to the 29-year-old taking the field in Week 1 against the Panthers. Embarking on his ninth season, Clowney will look to build on the nine sacks he recorded last year, his most since 2018.
