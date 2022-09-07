Clowney (illness/elbow) didn't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Clowney continues to periodically sit out practices, this time labeled with an illness and elbow injury. It's unclear if these absences are just rest, or if he's actually in danger of missing Week 1. If Clowney doesn't return to practice in at least some capacity Thursday or Friday, it won't bode well for his availability for Sunday's contest against the Panthers.
