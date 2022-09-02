Clowney was off to the side and did not participate in practice Thursday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clowney, who did not play in any of the Browns' three preseason games, has not practiced since the second day of joint workouts with the Eagles on Aug. 19. Easterling reports the defensive end appeared to hurt his hand while batting down a Jalen Hurts pass, but that has not been confirmed by the team. Clowney did not practice in the three practices last week, although head coach Kevin Stefanski said that was due to "rest."