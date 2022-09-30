Clowney (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Clowney wasn't spotted at practice Friday and will now officially carry a questionable tag into the Browns' Week 4 game. After missing last week's win over the Steelers, the 29-year-old looks likely to be absent once again Sunday. If he's a no go, Alex Wright will seen an increased workload for a second straight week.