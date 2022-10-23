Clowney (ankle) is active Week 7 against Baltimore.
Clowney has been sidelined three of the past four weeks due to injury, but he'll suit up opposite Myles Garrett against the Browns' division rivals after logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday. The veteran pass rusher has been productive when active this season, as he recorded five tackles in Week 5 and was credited with either a full or partial sack in Weeks 1 and 2.
