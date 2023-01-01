Clowney (concussion/illness) is active Sunday against the Commanders, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.
Clowney was unable to practice Thursday, leaving the veteran's status for Week 17 in doubt. However, he has cleared the league's concussion protocols, and his ability to play will certainly bolster the Browns' pass rush against Washington.
