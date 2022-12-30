Clowney (concussion/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

While Clowney downgraded from limited activity Wednesday to not practicing Thursday due to both a concussion and an illness, he'll ultimately be at risk of missing a second consecutive contest this weekend versus New Orleans. Should the veteran eventually be ruled out, Alex Wright and Chase Winovich will likely split defensive end reps with each other opposite of Myles Garrett.