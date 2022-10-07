Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Clowney was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to the field in a limited capacity Friday. The 29-year-old has missed the last two games due to his ankle injury but will have a chance to suit up for Sunday's Week 5 tilt. If Clowney is held out, Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell will likely see increased playing time once again.