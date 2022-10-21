Clowney (ankle/knee/elbow) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Clowney remains a question mark heading into Week 7 as he could be set for a second straight absence this weekend. The defensive lineman has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season and if he can't go Sunday, Alex Wright stands to operate in a more significant role again.

