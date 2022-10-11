Clowney registered five tackles, including one for a loss, in Week 5's 30-28 loss to the Chargers.
Clowney returned to action after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. He played 52 of 71 (73 percent) of the defensive snaps, which is greater than his season share of 67 percent.
