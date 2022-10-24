Clowney had one quarterback hit and played 23 snaps (36 percent) in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens in Week 7.
Clowney missed three of the last four weeks with multiple ailments but wasn't ready for a regular workload. The edge rusher entered Sunday's game with a 67-percent share of snaps.
