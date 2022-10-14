Clowney (ankle/knee/elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New England, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Clowney dealt with several injuries prior to Sunday's Week 6 matchup, and he'll be held out for at least one game while he recovers. Alex Wright will likely see increased work on the Browns' defensive line Sunday.
