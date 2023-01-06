Clowney (undisclosed) was told to stay home from practice today and is not expected to play Sunday versus the Steelers, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

It's unclear why Clowney was excused from reporting Friday, but it appears as if his 2022 campaign has come to an end. The 29-year-old will finish the year with 28 tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting three passes with a forced fumble and fumble recovery over 12 contests. Clowney signed a one-year contract with the Browns in May and will likely test the open market this offseason.