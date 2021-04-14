Clowney has agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns worth up to $10 million, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Clowney, who is bouncing back from a torn meniscus in his left knee that ended his 2020 campaign prematurely, inked the deal Wednesday after passing his physical with the team. The No. 1 overall pick in 2014 NFL Draft will step in as a starter with the Browns opposite Myles Garrett, which should help give the team formidable edge-rushing capabilities, with Takkarist McKinley also in the mix. Clowney logged 19 tackles in eight games for the Titans last season.