Clowney (ankle) was in a walking boot after Sunday's loss to the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clowney left the game in the third quarter as was unable to return. Although the walking boot doesn't necessarily equate to anything significant, it certainly isn't a positive sign either. With the Browns on a short-week and playing Thursday against the Steelers, Clowney will need to heal quickly if he's going to play.