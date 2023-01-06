Clowney was sent home from practice Friday after making inflammatory statements regarding the Browns organization and his future with the team, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Per Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram, head coach Kevin Stefanski has come to a decision on whether Clowney will play in Sunday's season finale against the Steelers, but Stefanski isn't ready to share that decision yet. Clowney will most likely be asked to stay home, allowing rookie Alex Wright to start, though official confirmation of such a move may not come until closer to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.