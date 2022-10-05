Clowney (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Clowney has missed back-to-back contests after picking up an ankle injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Jets. The pass rusher hasn't been placed on injured reserve yet, which is encouraging, but he'll likely have to log at least a limited practice Thursday or Friday if he wants to avoid a third straight absence.
