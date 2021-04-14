Clowney agreed Wednesday with the Browns on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Clowney, whose 2020 campaign with the Titans was cut short by a torn meniscus in his left knee, inked the deal Wednesday after passing his physical with the team. The No. 1 overall pick in 2014 NFL Draft will presumably step in as a starter with the Browns opposite Myles Garrett, with Takkarist McKinley on hand in a rotational role. If Clowney returns to full health, he, Garrett and McKinley should form one of the NFL's most fearsome pass-rushing trios. While playing at less than 100 percent last season before he underwent surgery, Clowney logged 19 tackles and no sacks in eight games for Tennessee.