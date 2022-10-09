Clowney (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Clowney was optimistic regarding his availability for the Browns' Week 5 matchup and will be active for the first time since Week 2. He'll return as a key pass rusher along the defensive line, as he has tallied 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his 75 snaps this season.