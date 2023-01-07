Clowney (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
This always felt like the natural conclusion following remarks made by Clowney regarding his standing with the Browns earlier this week. Alex Wright will get the start in Clowney's place.
