Clowney (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Clowney did not practice all week, and he will be left on the sidelines for a second straight contest. With fellow defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder/biceps) also out Sunday, the Browns will need a couple players to step up in the pass rush department.
More News
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Officially questionable•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Spotted in walking boot•
-
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Injures ankle Sunday•