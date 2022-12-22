Clowney (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Saints, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Clowney still seems to be working his way through protocols after sustaining a concussion in last Saturday's win over the Ravens. The 29-year-old will have a slightly longer week to recover before the Browns' next game Sunday, Jan. 1 against Washington. Clowney missed three games earlier this season while dealing with a host of injuries, and his absence Week 16 should leave Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas and Chase Winovich to step up into bigger roles opposite Myles Garrett, who did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.