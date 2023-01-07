Clowney (coach's decision) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Browns' decision to hold Clowney out for the season finale comes as little surprise after he was sent home from practice Friday following his comments suggesting that he was already planning on from leaving Cleveland in free agency this offseason. Alex Wright is expected to start at defensive end in place of Clowney, who finishes his lone season in Cleveland with 28 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in 12 appearances.