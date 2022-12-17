Clowney (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's matchup against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Clowney went to the locker room before halftime and was evaluated for a head injury. The star pass rusher has since been ruled out, which should open up more snaps for Alex Wright. Clowney will end the contest with one assisted tackle.
