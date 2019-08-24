Strong caught two of seven targets for 11 yards in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Buccaneers in preseason Week 3.

Strong got the starting assignment with three of the Browns top receivers held out or injured. A former third-round pick of the Texans who did not play last season, Strong has a chance to stick on the back end of the wideout depth chart. He's second on the team with seven preseason receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.