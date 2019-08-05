Browns' Jaelen Strong: Impressing in camp
Strong is pushing for a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster, Tony Zarrella of Cleveland19.com reports.
Strong signed with the Browns in February and appears to be making the most of his opportunity with the team. Initially selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, a suspension prompted Strong to move on to Jacksonville -- where he suffered a torn ACL before carving out a meaningful role. The 25-year-old is now competing for a depth role in Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...