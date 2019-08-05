Strong is pushing for a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster, Tony Zarrella of Cleveland19.com reports.

Strong signed with the Browns in February and appears to be making the most of his opportunity with the team. Initially selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, a suspension prompted Strong to move on to Jacksonville -- where he suffered a torn ACL before carving out a meaningful role. The 25-year-old is now competing for a depth role in Cleveland.

