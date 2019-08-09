Strong could start seeing more reps in practice with Antonio Callaway suspended for the first four games of the regular season, Scott Patsko of Cleveland.com reports.

Strong most recently played 40 snaps in the Browns' preseason opener on Thursday, which was tied with Rashard Higgins for the most by a wide receiver. While Higgins is being viewed as the No. 3 receiver on the depth chart, especially in the absence of Callaway, the door is certainly open for Strong to earn more opportunities.