Darden (leg) participated in seven-on-seven drills at Thursday's practice, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Darden went down with an injury early in camp on Aug. 1 and has yet to play a snap this preseason. Trying to carve out a depth wideout role and spot on special teams as a potential return man, Darden needs to get healthy and stay that way. We should expect to see him out there for the preseason finale Saturday.