Cleveland claimed Darden off waivers from Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Darden was waived by Tampa Bay following Monday's win over the Saints, but he quickly found a new home in Cleveland. The second-year wideout appeared in the Buccaneers' first 12 games this year and caught both of his targets for 26 yards across just 53 offensive snaps, though he did make some solid contributions as a return man.

