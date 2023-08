Darden (leg) is not expected to play Saturday against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Darden had been cleared to participate in seven-on-seven drills earlier this week, but that's evidently not enough for him to see action on the field Saturday. The 2021 fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers is likely on the roster fringes for the Browns and will need to get healthy quickly if he's to have a shot at making the opening 53-man roster.