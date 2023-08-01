Darden is listed as second on the unofficial depth chart at one wideout position behind Amari Cooper for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, the Browns' official site reports.
Darden jumped Anthony Schwartz on the depth chart and appears to benefit from Marquise Goodwin (blood clots) landing on the active/non-football illness list. Darden is also listed as the third kickoff and punt returner.
