Darden is not practicing Tuesday due to a leg injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Darden had been performing well during training camp, but his recent injury will leave him in danger of falling down the team's positional depth chart, as well as possibly missing Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets. He'll continue working to get healthy and back on the field.
