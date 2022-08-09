Grant (leg) was carted off during Tuesday's camp session, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Unfortunate news strikes Tuesday for Cleveland as Grant was carted off the practice field, and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Recently, the seventh-year return specialist has taken more practice reps at receiver than he's used to, as many of the Browns' pass catchers have missed a portion of training camp attending to injuries. Expect to hear more regarding the severity of Grant's injury within the upcoming days, but from the way this sounds, Cleveland may be without the 29-year-old Week 1 against the Panthers.