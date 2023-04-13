Grant (Achilles) expects to be ready for the start of training camp, according to Noah Weiskopf of Browns Digest.

"Absolutely, 100 percent," Grant said when asked if he'll be ready for camp. The 30-year-old signed a three-year, $10 million deal with Cleveland last offseason but suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and missed all of 2022. At the end of March, Grant estimated he was at "85-90 percent" and suggested he could even get on the field for OTAs. Grant is unlikely to play a big role on offense behind Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but he should be the favorite for returner duties.