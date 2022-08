Grant has benefited from injuries at wide receiver to get steady reps during drills, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Grant's primary role with Cleveland will be as a returner, but he and Michael Woods have showcased skills with the opportunity. Grant is one of the quicker players on the field and can be dangerous in the open field. None of the injures wideouts are dealing with significant injuries, so Grant's reps will eventually dry up.