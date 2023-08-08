Grant (Achilles) made his first appearance during full-team drills Monday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

It's a step forward for Grant, who had been limited to fielding kickoffs and punts and focused on individual drills. He's not guaranteed a roster spot, but if Grant makes enough progress before roster cuts, he'll put himself in position to make the team and win either or both of the return jobs. Fellow wideout Jaelon Darden is a return-game option as well, but he's missed the last five practices with a leg injury.