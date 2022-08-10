Grant (Achilles) has been placed on IR by the Browns.

Grant, who was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering a torn Achilles, is thus slated to miss the coming season. While the absence of Grant will be felt most in the return game, ESPN's Jake TrotterESPN notes that the 29-year-old had been pushing to carve out a slot role during training camp. Per Trotter, Demetric Felton figures to have an opportunity to step into the punt and kick return role that Grant had been slated to fill.

More News