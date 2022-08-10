Grant (Achilles) has been placed on IR by the Browns.

Grant, who was carted off the field during Tuesday's practice after suffering a torn Achilles, is thus slated to miss the coming season. While the absence of Grant will be felt most in the return game, ESPN's Jake TrotterESPN notes that the 29-year-old had been pushing to carve out a slot role during training camp. Per Trotter, Demetric Felton figures to have an opportunity to step into the punt and kick return role that Grant had been slated to fill.