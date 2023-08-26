Grant exited Saturday's preseason finale after suffering an apparent leg injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer

The Browns' team doctors had to put an air cast on Grant following the injury according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network, which indicates this is a serious issue. Aside from an 11 game stint with the Bears, the veteran returner spent most of his six-year career in Miami. He was looking for a fresh start in Cleveland and was expected to return both kicks and punts for the team before suffering this injury. It remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined.