Grant sustained a potential broken patella in his knee during Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Grant is slated to undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine whether his patella is possibly broken or torn, as a torn patella could sideline him for the entire 2023 campaign. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also expressed Saturday that he feels horrible for Grant, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, likely indicating that this injury will sideline for an extended period of time either way. The 5-foot-7 slot receiver hasn't made much of an impact in the passing game during his career, but he has accumulated two kick-return touchdowns and four punt-return touchdowns over the past six seasons. Should Grant miss significant playing time, then either Donovan Peoples-Jones could step up as the Browns' primary punt returner while Jerome Ford, who is questionable for Week 1 with a hamstring injury, would likely take over kick-return duties.