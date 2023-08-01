Grant is listed as the top punt and kickoff returner on the unofficial depth chart for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, the Browns' official site reports.

The 30-year-old Grant is working his way back from a second ruptured Achilles. Another receiver with return experience, Jaelon Darden, is third on the depth chart at each return spot. The Browns may eventually use position regulars Jerome Ford and Donovan Peoples-Jones as kickoff and punt returners, respectively, but they'll get a look at both Grant and Darden during preseason games. Additionally, with Marquise Goodwin on the active/non-football illness list, both wideouts will get work on offense. Grant is listed third at one wideout position behind Elijah Moore and rookie Cedric Tillman.